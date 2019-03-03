



Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate more on creating job opportunities for the teeming population to boost the economy.

Nzekwe gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Sunday.

He said the only way Buhari could achieve this was by providing enabling environment for the productive sector for Nigerians to thrive.

The former ANAN president added that there was the need for the Buhari administration to intensify efforts in providing critical infrastructure like stable power supply and good roads.

Nzekwe said that no investors would be willing to invest in the country with kidnapping, armed robbery , poor electricity and road network.

“The productive sector and foreign investors can only key into the provision of critical infrastructure provided by the Federal Government so as to generate more employment opportunities in the country.

“The creation of employment opportunities will promote economic activities and transform to national development,” he said.

Nzekwe also called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in diversifying the economy to agriculture to achieve full potential of its diversification drive.

He urged Buhari to deploy holistic approach in tackling corruption by prosecuting alleged corrupt members of the All Progressives Party (APC).

“Do not make the fight against corruption a one side affair, but investigate other politicians who are also corrupt in the APC,” he said.