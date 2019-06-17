<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Uche Victor Okafor, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has commended opposition parties in the state for what he described as constructive criticisms and assessment of the present government in Anambra.

Okafor said that the judgements and submissions of the opposition elements, in no small measure, helped to propel the present administration into initiating more proactive development strategies and innovations to further entrench more democratic dividends for the entire state.

The speaker said that the opinions as well as pieces of advice from various institutions domiciled in the state would greatly assist the 7th legislature in the realisation of its constitutional mandate.

The position of the leadership of the 7th Anambra State House of Assembly was contained in the maiden address of the speaker as he harped on the dire need for the legislature to make laws that would further develop the state and improve the living standards of the citizenry.

Okafor noted that the legislature would maintain strict cordiality with the judiciary and the executive arms of government to ensure pure separation of powers together with the corresponding checks and balances needed to strengthen democracy.

According to him, “the 7th Assembly shall sustain all the good deeds of the past Assemblies in the state and will possibly surpass them by making people-oriented and development-driven laws.

On my part as the speaker, I promise to serve to the best of my knowledge and abilities. I will, by the grace of God, leave up to the great expectations of the office of the speaker; I will promote the good administration of the legislature in particular and good governance of the state in general.”

The speaker, however, assured that he would place the interest of the state above all other interests.

He, therefore, called for the support, collaboration and cooperation of the entire ‘Ndi-Anambra’ to enable the 7th state Assembly record more legislative accomplishments.