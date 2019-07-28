<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly (ASHA), Hon. Uche Okafor, has enjoined the state judiciary to ensure inmates did not stay behind bars for more than 150 days before trial as stipulated by the law.

Okafor, who is representing Ayamelum state constituency under umbrella of the ¸ Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made the call on Sunday in an interview with newsmen in Awka .

He urged the state judiciary to work toward decongesting the prisons.

He also enjoined other public office holders in the state to ensure quality service delivery to the people in their various fields of service.

The lawmaker noted that appointments to public offices was a testament of credibility and a call to serve the people and not for personal enrichment.

According to him, the call became more urgent as the people looked up to such public officers living up to their recommendations.

He informed that Gov. Willie Obiano’s appointees were recently confirmed by the legislature.

“The call became necessary following a letter from Gov. Willie Obiano requesting for the confirmation of two key appointees sent to the legislature.

“The legislature has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu as the first female Chief Judge of Anambra, and Mr Alexander Onwuli as the Auditor-General of Anambra having satisfied the requirements of the law.

“The nomination of the duo is based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and Anambra Civil Service Commission respectively,” he said.

He urged the appointees not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the law makers and their people.

The speaker noted that the state would hold the officers accountable if they failed in their duties.

He urged Onwuamaegbu to ensure she repositioned the judiciary in the state and ensure that administration of Criminal Justice Law was applied correctly so that inmates do not stay behind bars more than 150 days stipulated by law before trial.