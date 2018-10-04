



Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Biafra warlord and supreme leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has lost her bid to represent Anambra South Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly.

She was defeated by Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a business mogul and one time member of the Federal House of Representatives.

Mrs Ojukwu went into the race with three aspirants: Nicholas Ukachukwu, Dr. Odume Chidolue and Dr. Anselm Ofordike; while Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah was earlier disqualified from participating in the race.

Prince Ukachukwu, who emerged winner of the primaries pooled 211 votes, placing Bianca Ojukwu at second position with 177 votes; while Dr. Ofordike and Dr. Chidolue got 2 and 1 vote respectively.

In his remarks after the exercise, Prince Ukachukwu thanked APGA delegates for the overwhelming support.