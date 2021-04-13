



Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra gubernatorial screening committee, Capt. Idris Wada has pledged his committee’s readiness to do a thorough job devoid of loopholes that may cause problems for its candidate in the future.

Wada stated this while responding to a question on how to avoid the fate that befell David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governor-elect in Bayelsa state whose election was annulled owing to controversy in the documentation of his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Briefing journalists at the ongoing exercise, Tuesday, Wada praised the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, NWC, for what he called the innovations brought to bear to guide the committee in the discharge of its functions.

He said: “We have been guided by judicial decisions and pronouncements and other experiences. Whatever has happened in the past, guided the NWC in laying out the documentation for this exercise in order to overcome such challenges (the Bayelsa scenario) like you have mentioned.

“In the current exercise, all decisions of the supreme court and other courts of our land have been taken into account in verifying the documentations of our aspirants so that whoever emerges as candidate of our party will not failed on the basis of poor documentation.”

He spoke of the exercise this way: “The screening has been thorough and detailed. The examination of the various documents and verification of the original documents presented based on the nomination forms has been strict and thorough. We are very impressed by the innovations that have been made by National working Committee to assist our screening panel.





“The way the forms were designed and the documentations laid out, has facilitated the work that we have done all day. We are very impressed by documentation presented by our aspirants. So far, we are satisfied by what we have seen and it shows that our party will end up with a quality candidate for the gubernatorial election.

“We will compile our report on each of the aspirants and then forward our recommendations to the National Working Committee. I believe that with the thorough work we have done, any candidate that emerges from our parties will come out strong well qualified, no misdemeanors, no issues will be raised as to his/her qualifications.

“They are people of experience, and they will be able to impress the people of Anambra State to elect them as the governor for the state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP,” he said.

He also added that none of the aspirants presented a controversial certificate the committee found difficult to verify.

Meanwhile, two of the aspirants, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, and Mrs. Ekwochi Genevieve, yesterday told newsmen that a consensus arrangement is already being talked about by the 16 contestants.

According to Etiaba, “I believe that some aspirants should step down for others to allow the party do well in the election. We are actually talking about it,” he said.

Mrs. Ekwochi echoed same thought adding that a consensus arrangement would help the party forge a common front early enough in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.