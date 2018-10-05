



Mrs Rita Maduagwu, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly lost her bid for renomination by her party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Maduagwu, who is also from Nnewi South 11 Constituency lost the primaries to Mr Chieloka Okoye, a former transition Chairman of Nnewi South Council.

She came second in the contest with 29 votes as against Okoye, who polled 34 votes while Mrs Ify Onyebumo was third with six votes.

In Njikoka, Chief Pete Ibida, secured APGA’s nomination to contest for Njikoka II Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Returning Officer for the election, Mr Ugo Okonkwo, said that Ibida won the primaries with 51 votes, ahead of Mr Emeka Osita, who polled eight votes.

Okonkwo declared four votes invalid.

Ibida is a sitting member of the state’s legislature.