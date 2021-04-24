The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faction led by its National Chairman Chief Edozie Njoku has fixed June 25 for the party primaries ahead of the Anambra State governorship election in November.

The party, which has commenced sale of forms: N10 million for Nomination Forms, and N2 millions for Expression of Interest forms.

In a statement signed by Mr Njoku, party members in Anambra State who want to run in the governorship election were urged to buy the form from the appropriate and recognised leadership based on several court orders and judgments to avoid ‘had I known”.

‘In line with this, we wish to make public APGA’s Electoral Timetable for Anambra 2021. To restore sanity and the dignity of our people, we have pegged sale of party forms at Twelve Million Naira Only (12 Million) – Expression of Interest – 2 Million (Two Million Naira) only and Governorship Nomination form – 10 Million (Ten Million Naira) only,’ the statement reads.

‘Sequel to the constitutional powers vested on the National Working Committee (NWC), under the leadership of our National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, in knowledge of the court case to be concluded before the Governorship Party Primary; as enshrined in Article 12 (3) and 24 of APGA Constitution, and in compliance with INEC electoral timetable/guideline of activities for Anambra State 2021 Governorship election, the NWC hereby present a breakdown of electoral activities as follows;

‘March 22, 2021 – Sale of Governorship Nomination and Expression of Interest (EOI) forms, April 26, 2021 – Deadline for the sale of Expression of Interest (EOI) and Nomination Forms, May 3, 2021 – Deadline for the submission of completed forms, May 11, 2021 – Screening of Aspirants, May 18, 2021 – Sitting of Appeal Committee to resolve issues arising from screening exercise, May 19 & May 20, 2021 – Meeting of National Working Committee (NWC), May 27 & May 28, 2021 – Sale of delegates form APGA Secretariat Awka, Anambra State, May 31, 2021 – Last day for sale of delegates form, June 3, 2021 Last day for submission of delegates form, June 8 & June 9, 2021 – Congresses at the Ward and Local government Areas to choose delegates for the Primaries.





‘Also June 11, 2021 – Meeting of NWC to receive the results of the Delegate Elections, June 12, 2021 – Publication of elected delegates, June 14, 2021 – Sitting of Appeal Panel to resolve issues arising from delegates list, June 17, 2021 – NWC meeting to receive and review reports from the Appeal Panel, June 25, 2021 – Party Primaries, July 9, 2021 – Submission of the name of our candidate to INEC, July 17, 2021 – Last date for submission of party agents and November 6, 2021 Governorship elections.

‘Female aspirants and aspirants with special needs shall pay only 50% of the amount stated in the expression of interest and nomination forms. Both forms can only be obtained with certified Bank Drafts made payable to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). All payments made are Non Refundable.

‘I am impelled to caution all those aspiring to contest the Anambra State governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to follow the official path. All forms bought outside the supervision of the AUTHENTIC leadership of APGA is at buyers’ risk.

‘Let me humbly plead with all aggrieved members of our great party and the general public to give us time to resolve all their complaints.

‘We shall give Ndi Anambra a Governorship primary that is not only transparent, credible, free and fair, but above all, that is in line with the principles of the Founding Fathers of APGA. Thanking everyone for inputs made towards peace and progress of our great party.

‘My esteemed party men and women, you will agree with me that in the past two years, our great party, APGA, have been enmeshed in a morass of intractable legal battles over who occupies the office as the authentic National Chairman.

‘We have taken time to chronicle the entire gamut of legal fireworks and court judgments in a pamphlet, which would be made public after this address. This is in line with my belief that the people deserve not only to know, but be fully informed about developments in their party. That is also the kernel of representative democracy.’