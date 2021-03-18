



Rep. Chris Azubogu (PDP-Anambra), has joined the race for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election, under the plate form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Azubogu, who represent Nnewi North/Nnewi South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

He pledged to prioritise education development and youth empowerment, if elected as Anambra Governor.





“I have developed a clear blueprint on core areas to bring about genuine development for Anambra, especially in fighting our greatest threat, which is youth unemployment.

“We will create a strong and virile economy, security and right infrastructure that will aid economic growth and development that will empower our youths and women.

“We are working out clear programmes which have been tested and proven overtime to drive development, governance, comprehensive and inclusive dividends for the people of the state,” he said.

He urged the PDP to settle for a candidate with the required capacity to champion its cause in the Nov. 6 poll.