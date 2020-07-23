



As Anambra governorship election draws near, calls from stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have continued to sound warnings that the internal wranglings may hurt the not only the party’s fortunes in the forthcoming governorship election but also moves to have the South East produce the next president in 2023.

This development came from the United Kingdom (UK) but locally monitored Elombah TV Hotseat featuring Obinna OCN Okafor, former member, PDP State Caretaker Committee, current Acting Secretary, PDP State Caretaker Committee.

Newsmen monitored the third part of the series from Ilorin, at the behest of Igbo township associations group in the Kwara capital.

According to Okafor, the battle of wits and attrition in the party has gone on for too long and may force a collapse of the party nationally.

“I am for peace. That is why I am calling on national officers of the party and prominent members to have a peace dialogue,” explained the party official.

According to him, people should not forget that Peter Obi, former Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP hails from Anambra and wouldn’t need a divided house ahead 2023.





The point was also made that Anambra is Central to PDP in terms of membership and party funding.

Parallel was also drawn from developments in APC concerning Edo governorship which saw the incumbent defecting to PDP alongside his deputy, over direct interferes, and inertia by national officers of the ruling party.

Okafor also said that there are more than four subsisting court suits instituted by factions of the state branch in the FCT and Awka, Anambra capital.

A governorship aspirant of PDP from the state, Chief Obunike Ohaegbu, had also made similar calls on same virtual platform from UK.

He, in his own view, blamed the National leadership of the party for continuous crisis bedeviling the party for many years.

Chief Ohaegbu lamented that the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus has failed to take a definitive position on the leadership crisis bedevilling the party in the state.

Ohaegbu revealed that he has twice written to the leadership of the party requesting for the CTC of the party’s Wards, LGA and State Executive in Anambra state, but the National Chairman of the Party has not responded to that request.