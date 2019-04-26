<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the People’s Democratic Party PDP, to prepare for war in the next governorship election in the state in 2021

The party leaders in a unanimous decision Friday at the Milatel Hotels in Awka, vowed that what happened in the past during elections in Anambra State, will never repeat itself again.

It was during the presidential victory get together of the party, organized by the Buhari Youth Organisation, led by its Coordinator in the state, Hon Olisa Okamelu.

Speaker after speaker including the former Commissioner for information, Chief Charles Amilo, South East Youth leader of APC, Hon Olisaemeka Onyeka and party leaders from Imo and Enugu states, spoke in the same vein.

The State Acting party Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, said the target of the party was 2021 governorship, adding that it would be the time for APC to stamp it’s authority in Anambra.

He apologized to party members for the party not living to its billing during the previous elections, nothing that the time to get it right would be in 2021 election in the state.

According to Ejidike “it will not be a problem again for us because we have identified some of the problems that held us back in the past”

“our coming political summit in May in Anambra will usher in a new dawn. So, the ruling party in the State and others should be ready to face APC because it’s now or never”

The state Coordinator of BYO (Buhari Youth Organisation), Hon Osita OKamelu, said with the leadership of the party under Ejidike, who he described as a political bulldozer, that APC was as good as winning in 2021

However, he agreed with other speakers like Okelo Madukaife, the party’s publicity secretary, Chief Amilo, Onyeka and others that there was an improvement during the presidential election unlike what happened before now.

For Olisaemeka Onyeka, the Southeast Youth leader of APC, there was need to review the proposed zoning formula in the party.

He said the party should give the Southeast either the Deputy Senate president or Deputy Speaker of the House of representatives, since the other positions had been shared, adding that the office of the Secretary to the government of the federation SGF was just an appointment.