<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman, Anambra State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndubuisi Nwobu, has urged governorship aspirants in the state on the platform of the party to commence political activities.

Nwobu stated this over the weekend at the 8th stakeholders meeting of the state chapter of the party titled: “Repositioning for power and good governance” held in Awka.

He said everybody in the party must wake up and make adequate mobilisation to ensure that PDP recaptures the state from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2021.

“We need to begin the mobilisation; those who want to be governor should start the mobilisation and consultations for the position now. We shall be fair to everybody,” he said.

He advised all party stakeholders to close ranks and make sure the party takes over the state in the next election.

Also speaking, a former PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State, Obaze Oseloka, called on all members of the party in the state to unite and ensure that PDP takes charge of the governance in the state from 2021.

He said PDP must do all things possible within its power to retake the state come 2021.

Senator Ben Obi, in his remark, urged all PDP members in the state to forge ahead, saying that Anambra State had the manpower to bounce back to power in the state, if properly managed.

Also speaking, Senator Uche Ekwunife said the present leadership in the state was very transparent in the conduct of party affairs.

According to her, the party shall conduct credible primaries so that those who fail shall join the winner for victory.