A group, Anambra South Youth Vanguard of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, disowned its reported endorsement of Azuka Okwuosa, for the Anambra South senatorial ticket.

In a statement signed by Odinaka Chukwuka and Reuben Offor, coordinator and secretary respectively, said Okwuosa’s claim of an endorsement was a “fraudulent attempt to use the integrity of revered APC stakeholders in Anambra South, to drum support for his electoral value.

“We disclaim this story as many others have disclaimed it. No one endorsed Azuka Okwuosa and no one had cause to, because nobody’s endorsement was on the agenda of the small meeting, that held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Elders’ Court, Nnewi.

‘‘The true position is that Azuka Okwuosa invited some APC members in the zone to formally acquaint them with his aspiration for Anambra South senatorial ticket. The meeting was attended by 11 people, including the host himself,” the group said.

The group said the attempt to turn the Nnewi meeting to an endorsement exposed Okwuosa as a desperado, who would go to any length to score political points and described him as a “clueless” politician with “un-colourful curriculum vitae and record of zero achievement.”

“The APC is not a secret cult and endorsements of candidates are not done secretly or privately. For any claim of endorsement to be cogent in Anambra South, the three major aspirants should be present. In this case, only Azuka Okwuosa was present.

“For an aspirant to be validly endorsed, leaders of the party in the zone should be present too. In this case, the seven local government areas in the zone should be represented. For instance, leaders like Barth Nwibe, John Bosco Onunkwo and former deputy speaker, Mike Ugwa, representing old Aguata, were not in the meeting.

“Why would all these stakeholders be absent when Anambra South APC stakeholders gathered to endorse Okwuosa. The answer is because no one came to endorse him and no one endorsed him. Their absence is what it was; a very loud disclaimer of Azuka Okwuosa’s attempt to use the integrity of revered APC stakeholders in Anambra South to drum support for his nonexistent electoral value.

“In the mid-90’s, Ezeigbo Gburugburu, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ikemba Nnewi, facilitated his appointment as chairman of old Nnewi Local Government Area. His tenure was unsung, not just because he left Ikemba broken hearted but also because he was clueless about the functions of his office.

“In the fourth Republic, Azuka Okwuosa, as the proxy of a well known godfather and commissioner for works, was the most prominent member of former governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s disastrous administration in Anambra State.”

“This is the un-colourful curriculum vitae and record of zero achievement he is bringing along in his senatorial aspiration. His hope lies primarily in his ability to orchestrate falsehood and manipulate events in order to stage manage a false electoral value and deceive the APC into giving its ticket to a mere journey man, with more minuses than plusses…”