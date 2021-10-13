Anambra governor’s wife tasks women to vote right

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has asked women to be wary of seasonal politicians who want to take the state back to the dark years.

Mrs Obiano who stated this while interacting with a group, Anambra Women of Peace and Growth Initiative, in Awka, said that if all Anambra women could stand up against those who want to force their way to power, the future of the Anambra child would have been safeguarded for good.

Addressing the women, the governor’s wife urged them to keep the state in their prayers, as the election draws closer, and remain unshaken in their quest for a better Anambra State.

While stating that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and its candidate, Professor Soludo, remain the best deal for the state among plethora of choices, the governor’s wife noted that it was the duty of women as social pillars to choose right and protect the state.

The member representing Onitsha South, Constituency Two at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Beverley Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche, noted that extra efforts were needed to get the desired results, urging the women to insist on the right future for the state, and resist those who do not mean well for Anambra State.

Leader of the women group, Lady Ngozi Orjiakor said that Mrs Obiano has, alongside her husband, created a new dynamics of governance that has given everybody a sense of belonging, irrespective of their social status; the more reason his successor must be someone of like- mind who can deliver results.

She said that Anambra women were ready for the forthcoming governorship election and would leave no stone unturned in bringing home the victory trophy for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and its candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.