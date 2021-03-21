



Ahead of Anambra Gubernatorial election slated for November 6, 2021, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, from the Southern part of the State, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo has pronounced his desire to consolidate on the giant’s strides of Governor Willie Obiano in the State, applauding the incumbent APGA led government of excellent performance in the last seven years.

A statement from the campaign organisation signed by the Director-General media and publicity Dr. Chuma Harris Odili, has it that party officials, government appointees and stakeholders have pledged their support and solidarity to Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo for the APGA governorship ticket.

The statement further disclosed that Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo maintained that the good works of Governor Willie Obiano was what motivated him to declare his aspiration for the office of the governor, adding that he has the capacity to sustain the good governance and productive leadership championed by the APGA led government in Anambra state.





It also disclosed that citizens have witnessed a progressive rise since the inception of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, stressing that communities have enjoyed dividends of democracy in quantum measures, based on the performance of the governor.

On how he intends to face other strong aspirants from the party, Nwankpo stated that God gives power and the people of the state are better informed than before, hence, the people will vote for who they think can effectively represent them.

The statement quoted Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo to have said, ”I think I’m the best of the best. Experience I know is key in everything we do in life, as a result of this, my wealth of experience in the public and private sector would be put to bear and professionals would be consulted to execute some of the blue print I have to increase the fortunes of the State”.

Nwankpo however pleaded for peace in the party ahead of the primary election, noting that, if the party must sustain its traditional winning formula, personal interest must be jettisoned for the common interest of the party come November 6, 2021.