



An Ohaneze Ndigbo chieftain and former Governor of Anambra’ State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that only Igbo can derail the Presidential dream of the Southeast in 2023. He noted that God has endorsed the plan and it enjoys support from other regions in the country.

The former Governor spoke at the weekend in Abuja during the grand reception for the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor. The reception was organized by the Igbo leaders of 19 northern states.

Ezeife wondered why some Igbo are skeptical about the ambition: “Many of them are bothered about the possibility of the agenda. Some of them are also questioning what we would do with the Presidency. But whatever their doubt is or maybe, we have agreed that an Igbo man will be Nigeria’s President come 2023, and God has endorsed it.

“As it is now. We are the only enemy of ourselves. Nobody will truncate the plan except ourselves. God has endorsed the plan for Igbo Presidency in 2023, and it’s left for us to work and ensure we realize the dream.

“We are getting secret and open support, prayers and backing from people that we never expected. So far, it has come from the north. It has also come from the south. Many of them have been suggesting to us what we should do to achieve success.





“Few weeks ago, representatives of Fulani people mostly those resident in south east came to my house to express support to the drive for Igbo Presidency in 2023. They took the opportunity to complain about the bad reputation and image being attached to their fellow brothers especially the pastoralists (herdsmen), insisting that they are not as bad as being perceived.”

Newsmen report that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, predicted that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is possible but on the condition that all stakeholders unite and speak with one voice.

He warned that if unity, oneness in decision and pursuit for the political position is not achieved, then the dream of the producing the next president of Nigeria in 2023 may be a mirage.

He said: “What Igbos want is fair playing field where competition and merit will determine who wins what in every sector of the economy and not favoritism. Virtually every geopolitical zone of Nigeria has produced President of Nigeria except the south east. It’s fair that it’s achieved this time.”

He challenged the Igbos to choose their enemies and friends carefully as the process of producing candidates for political offices gather momentum.

He assured the people that the dream of Igbo presidency will come to pass, emphasizing that only the “can do” spirit of Igbo people will help achieve the dream. “We can turn obstacles into opportunities, difficulties into dividends, once we are determined.”