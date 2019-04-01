<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Adamawa State Governor-elect, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, has inaugurated a 65-member transition committee, asking it to design for him a lean, cost effective cabinet and other structure of governance.

Inaugurating the committee at the state capital, Yola, on Monday, Fintiri asked the committee to recommend a functional cost-effective structure and composition of the incoming government.

“The recommendations should avoid making the administration top heavy with political appointments at the expense of a modest size cabinet to enable us deliver prompt socio-economic services to the people of the state,” he said.

He told the committee to be fast in its work as he intends to be quick in carrying out the responsibilities of his office to Adamawa people as soon as he assumes office.

He said, “We hope to receive as soon as possible the interim report so that we can set the ball rolling. Our people expect so much from us and we will not delay in doing whatever we can to meet their expectations.”

He mandated the committee to suggest a detailed description of the structure of government: its institutions, the number of the workforce, those on the pension roaster, names of political office holders, including commissioners and special advisers; among others.

He also asked the committee to obtain detailed information on the assets and liabilities of Adamawa State, including ongoing contracts, level of execution, amount of money expended, outstanding balance, among others, to guide his government on decisions to be made as soon as it takes effect.

The transition committee is headed by a former federal permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence, Alhaji Aliyu Ismaila. In his speech, the committee chairman assured that the committee would be prompt and fast in discharging its briefs.

The committee would be expected to work with a parallel committee to be set up by the outgoing governor of the state, Sen. Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow.