



Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election Peter Obi on Saturday declared it is was a shame the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has struggled to get the process right in the country.

Nigeria, according to him, must get it right despite the hiccups in the electoral process in the country.

The former Anambra state governor was reacting during the state Assembly elections in Anambra State after casting his vote.

Obi came out to vote at about 9am but could not because of the malfunction of the card reader until about 10:36am.

He said it was the same during the presidential election when card readers did not work in many places, which INEC acknowledged and promised to correct.

According to Obi: “It is a shame that the same problem repeated itself on grander scale today, with news of faulty card readers all over the state.

“This has raised the issue of whether the problems are genuine or contrived for other purposes.”

The former Governor said banks used different types of cards including ATMs with microchip processors and they work very well

He said he was not so much interested in who wins the state Assembly election as it was a family business.

“My position is that the best candidates should win in to bring democratic dividend to the people of the State,” he stressed.

He said it was a shame when other nations were talking about electronic voting and reducing electoral malpractices to the minimum, Nigeria was witnessing rigging and sundry electoral malpractices.

He said if Nigeria failed to get it right, it would remain a problem for the country in the future.