



The National Rescue Movement (NRM), one of the political parties that participated in the March 9, 2019, House of Assembly elections in Anambra State, says it has mobilised 15 lawyers to challenge the declaration of candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as winner of the Idemili-North State Constituency election in the state.

Rising from a joint meeting of the state and local government executive committee of the party held in Ogidi, headquarters of Idemili North on Thursday, candidate of the party for the state constituency election in Idemili-North Constituency, Onyeka Martin Chukwuemeka, described the election as a fraud.

“I cannot call what took place in Idemili-North on March 9 as an election, because there were many irregularities that went contrary to the electoral law. From what we gathered from polling booths and agents that worked for our party in all the polling units, we realized that people were bullied to vote against their will.

“In Nkpor for instance, we gathered that some thugs employed by APGA, went from one polling unit to another beating people up and forcing them to vote against their conscience. After the election, some of our agents, who refused to pen their signatures to the result sheets, were beaten and forced to do so. This is unacceptable.

“In Umuoji, about 15 boys or more believed to have been employed by APGA brought in already thumb printed ballot papers, and changed the ones that were already cast by voters in order to give APGA candidate undue advantage.

“In many areas in Idemili-North, INEC officials in collusion with APGA resorted to manual voting as against the use of card-readers. The essence of introducing the card-reader is to check malpractices. If, therefore, the card-reader is not working, then, electoral system is faulty. This is not right in a democratic setting. This is why we are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Government, to look into the case and declare us winner of the election.”

“People of Idemili-North deserve the best, they know the kind of representative they want; and that is the reason they voted us in large numbers. We won the election but our party was short-changed with the collusion of INEC officials and APGA mercenaries and placed us at the second position. So, after our joint meeting today, we felt that we cannot afford to disappoint our teeming supporters, who came out in great numbers to vote for us.

“We have concluded that we’re approaching the court because, we want INEC to declare us winner of the election. We’re already gathering our team of lawyers to prosecute the matter in the court; about 15 of them, including two senior advocates. We’re very confident because we have a very good case.

Apart from reclaiming our mandate through the court, we will ensure also that all those involved in subverting justice and stealing the mandate of good people of Idemili-North, are prosecuted and punished as provided by the prevailing laws.