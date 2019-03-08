



Ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly and National Assembly supplementary elections in Anambra state, the Nigerian Air Force, has deployed helicopters for aerial surveillance in the state.

As a result, the state government has asked residents not to panic as it is part of the measures by security operatives to checkmate electoral troubles in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, said this on Friday in Awka in a statement made available to reporters

Adinuba said ,”As part of the effort to ensure a free and fair election on Saturday, March 9, the Nigerian Air Force will deploy some of its helicopters to conduct surveillance across the country. The helicopters will fly at low altitudes most of the time”

“The Anambra State Government is, therefore, advising the people not to panic at the aerial surveillance especially when they see the helicopters flying at low levels in different parts of the state”

” The aircraft will fly at low levels to enable the Nigerian Air Force personnel to have a bird’s eye view of the situation on the ground”

”A number of innocent Nigerians, including security officers, lost their lives or were maimed during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections”

“The Government does not want a repeat of any such tragic occurrence in any part of the Federation”

“The Anambra State Government calls upon all our people, particularly youths who are used by unconscionable politicians to snatch ballot boxes and foment trouble generally during elections, to resist the temptation to run foul of the law or contravene any electoral regulation” the statement read.