



Two people were killed while forty-seven others were arrested in Anambra in two separate violent incidents that threatened to undermine the electoral exercise in the state.

A spokesperson for the Anambra police command, SP Haruna Mohammed noted in a statement on Saturday that several violent incidents including shootings and disruption of voting were recorded in the state.

SP Haruna said that there was a clash of two rival factions of the Black Axe and Vikings Confraternity leading to the death of two yet to be identified persons at Obosi.

Haruna said the case is under investigation and efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.

He further informed that at Agulu township polling unit three suspects were arrested and a locally made pistol with four live ammunition recovered.

The spokesman further revealed that a total number of forty-seven suspects (47) were arrested for various offenses ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said some exhibits were recovered and they include; “two double barrel guns, one locally made pistol, four life ammunition, three expanded ammunition, one Toyota Hilux, one L300 bus, two hundred and ninety-one (291) ballot papers, one motorcycle, dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, cash sum of one hundred and seventy-three thousand four hundred and twenty Naira (N173,420).”

The spokesman said all suspects have been transferred to CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.