



Ad-hoc workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections in Anambra State have embarked on a protest over their unpaid allowances weeks after the elections.

The protesters, who stormed the commission’s office in Awka to demand for their entitlements and allowances, were however denied access to the premises by security operatives.

According to their spokesperson, Ikechukwu Mike, the workers said they had complained to the officer in charge of payment who directed them to compile their names and bank details but regretted that they were yet to receive the payment despite complying with the order.

“Only few of us were paid while many are left empty handed despite the harrowing experiences we passed through during the polls. Some of us worked in distant communities to Awka. Some borrowed money to transport themselves here.

“When we first reported here, we were directed to the local government areas where we worked, but it became difficult to see the ROs we are supposed to see there. Many of us decided to undertake the risky venture of being part of the exercise because of financial challenges facing us.

“It is unthinkable that after taking such huge risks, we would be left to our fate. And it appears INEC is not serious about addressing our plight.”