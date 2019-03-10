



Results from the 30 state constituencies for the Anambra State House of Assembly have been released, with All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, winning 24, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won six.

In Anambra Central senatorial zone, APGA won nine seats, while the only seat won by PDP was in the constituency of the former governor of the state and vice presidential candidate of PDP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Details show that PDP won on Obi’s constituency in Anaocha I, while APGA won in, Anaocha II, Awka North, Awka South I, Awka South II, Dunukofia, Idemmili North, Idemmili South, Njikoka I and Njikoka II.

In Anambra North, APGA won in Anambra West, Anambra East, Oyi, Onitsha North II, Onitsha South I, Onitsha South II and Ayamelum, while PDP won in Onitsha North I, Ogbaru I and Ogbaru II.

Results from Anambra South showed that APGA won in Aguata I, Aguata II, Ihiala I, Ihiala II, Nnewi North, Nnewi South I, Orumba North and Orumba South, while PDP won in Ekwusigo and Nnewi South II.

The speaker of the House, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu, lost her Nnewi South 11 constituency.

Apart from Senator Stella Oduah, who delivered her two Ogbaru constituencies, other political heavyweights, including Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Andy Uba and his brother Chris Uba, as well as Chief Ifeanyi Ubah who recently won the senatorial seat for Anambra South, all lost their state constituencies to APGA.