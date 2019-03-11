



The All Progressives Grand Alliance has won 24 of the 30 seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly, while Peoples Democratic party won six seats, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, was defeated in her bid to retain her position.

She lost to the PDP candidate.

Leo Nkedife, Head Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission, Awka, confirmed the results to NAN on Sunday in Awka.

Nkedife said the results were announced in the 30 constituencies in the state.

NAN reports that PDP won in Anaocha 1 State Constituency of Peter Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

PDP also won in Ogbaru I, Ogbaru II, Ekwusigo, Onitsha North 1 and Nnewi South 11 state constituencies, while APGA won in the other constituencies.

Tony Nezianya, Media aide to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, told NAN that the performance of APGA in the state assembly elections was reaffirmation on Obiano’s quality service to the state.

He said he was not surprised that APGA almost cleared all the seats, as the people were willing to prove that they were happy with what the governor was doing across the state.