Anambra election: Voters have ‘final say’ on who wins despite insecurity – candidate

The governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Party (ADP) in Anambra State, Afam Ume-Ezeoke, has urged the people to be resolute in voting a credible person in the November 6 election.

Mr Ume-Ezeoke made the call while addressing members of his party drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state on Sunday in Awka.

He spoke on the need for a seamless political transition in Anambra.

The people should understand that “they have the final say, in spite of the insecurity and other challenges confronting the conduct of a peaceful, credible, free and fair election in the state.”

The governorship candidate cautioned the people to be wary of being manipulated by people who were planning to use money and other forms of inducement to buy votes.

He said the delay in kicking off his campaign was because he was making wide consultations.

“I am very confident to inform you that we are now good to go on the November 6 project and by the grace of God, we shall make it,” he said.

Mr Ume-Ezeoke said that the Anambra election was a “microcosm of what Nigerians should expect in the next general election in the year 2023.”

The South-East Zonal Vice Chairman of ADP, Emeka Agbaponwu, also spoke at the meeting.

He said the national leadership of the party met over the need for the flag-off of the governorship campaign in Anambra but said the worsening insecurity in the state was hampering the exercise.

Mr Agbaponwu said, in the interim, the ADP was embarking on a door-to-door campaign to ensure they cover ground in the state.

The state chairman of ADP in Anambra, Mathias Ameke, described the party as “the only hope for Anambra people.”

He advised the people to be careful in their choice of the next governor. “It is only the right choice that will save Anambra from impending danger,” he said.