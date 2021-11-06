Politics

Anambra election: Voters bemoan faulty card reader at minister’s polling unit

Mmokutmfon-Abasi Etokakpan
1. Some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (machines) deployed for the Anambra State election have been declared faulty in spite of its edge over other technological innovations used in electoral processes

Scores of voters could not vote as of 11:46 am in the Anambra governorship poll as the Biometric Voters accreditation System at Alor Ward 1 in the Idemili South LGA of the state was not functioning.

According to the presiding officer, a female corps member, who pleaded not to be named, said the BIVAS could not capture the voters.

The ward, which is the polling unit of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, saw a long queue of voters waiting to be accredited.

As of the time of filing the story, the minister was not yet around to vote.

The Minister told newsmen on the telephone that he was some minutes away from the voting centre.

