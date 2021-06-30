The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has vowed to win the state for the party.

Ozigbo stated this in a chat with reporters shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The candidate dedicated his victory at the PDP governorship primary to the people of Anambra State.

According to him, if elected governor, he would return power to the people by getting the citizens actively involved in his administration.

Ozigbo appealed to all the other aspirants who ran for the PDP ticket with him to join him in the task of winning the governorship on November 6.





‘Today is a very symbolic day, a day I consider real commencement of the journey to transform Anambra State, the journey to reunite Alaigbo. While this is worthy of celebration, we are not celebrating yet. Because we feel the burden of the pains of our people in Anambra.

‘I dedicate my win to the people of Anambra State. Let them know that this is their win. Because our story is going to change with my emergence, by the Grace of God, as the next governor of Anambra State. It is a promise I have made to them, not just to make them, to be an exemplary governor in Nigeria and beyond.

‘I want to lay more emphasis on what we need to do to achieve the victory that we desire; first and foremost, what we need to do is to unite our party, unify our people,’ he stated.