The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State, would tomorrow receive written addresses from all the petitioners in the House of Representatives Election for Orumba North/South Federal Constituency conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 23.
Four candidates in the election and their political parties, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Young Progressives Party (YPP); Akuabata Nwankwo, People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Sopulu Ezeonwuka, Accord Party (AP) and Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo Okom of All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the tribunal with varying petitions which were consolidated.
The Justice Okara Ebime-led three man tribunal had fixed August 21 for adoption of addresses after issues were joined and witnesses called and cross-examined, by the parties.
The YPP candidate, Princess Nnabuife had in her petition claimed to have won the election going by the total valid votes cast.