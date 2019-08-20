<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State, would tomorrow receive written addresses from all the petitioners in the House of Representatives Election for Orumba North/South Federal Constituency conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 23.

Four candidates in the election and their political parties, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Young Progressives Party (YPP); Akuabata Nwankwo, People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Sopulu Ezeonwuka, Accord Party (AP) and Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo Okom of All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the tribunal with varying petitions which were consolidated.

The Justice Okara Ebime-led three man tribunal had fixed August 21 for adoption of addresses after issues were joined and witnesses called and cross-examined, by the parties.

The YPP candidate, Princess Nnabuife had in her petition claimed to have won the election going by the total valid votes cast.