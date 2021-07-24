Anambra election: Senator Ubah plans ‘digital capturing’ of supporters

Candidate of the Young Progressives Party for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, says he has concluded arrangements to start digital capturing of all his supporters in the state.

The senator in a statement by his media office on Saturday said the 10-day exercise would simultaneously take place with the YPP membership registration exercise, slated to start on July 28.

The statement explained that the digital capturing exercise would be coordinated by the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, while the YPP National Secretariat would handle the membership registration.

It read in part, “The exercise which is billed to take place along with the party registration is geared towards the actualisation of his zeal to have the personal data base of his teeming supporters and lovers of the Ifeanyi Ubah brand across the state.

“Each supporter will provide some vital information like occupation ( if any) , skill, and business interests among others.

“This is to enable the Senator to have direct impact on as many of his supporters as possible and as the need arises in line with his grassroot approach to human capital and infrastructural development.”

Ubah enjoined indigenes and other residents of Anambra State who are desirous of being part of his drive towards a greater Anambra to key into the exercise and register with the party as well as the foundation .