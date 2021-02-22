



Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh, poop-poohed claims by Senator Chris Ngige, minister of Labour and Employment, and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State that APC was prepared to win the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Describing Ngige as a boastful politician who has never won an election freely in the state, Umeh also said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cannot stop APGA.

He said: “What happened in 2017 is supposed to be fresh in the mind of Dr Chris Ngige whom I read in various newspapers insulting APGA, insulting the government, and writing us off.”

Promising that Senator Ngige would lose his ward in the Anambra governorship election, Umeh said: “He has boasted repeatedly and on each occasion, we defeated him to stupor. APGA as a party has a structure in every corner in Anambra State. He is boasting that he must take power from APGA and flush us out on November 6. After all his boasts in the previous elections, he has always lost his ward. And on November 6, 2021, he will lose his ward again. Because he has never won in his ward. When he says these things I don’t know whether he thinks that we are no longer alive. He is a customer I have had since 2003.

“In 2003, we defeated him in almost all the polling units in Anambra State and PDP rigged the election and put him in power. And we went to the court and got rid of him. In 2010, he tried it again and we bashed him very badly. So, he has always been losing election to APGA. In 2011, he lost senatorial election to Prof Dora Akunyili. He rigged the election, we went to the tribunal, and with his tricks he frustrated the petition from being heard because he had seen the results of the election and he knew he had lost. And after 180 days, the petition was struck out. There was no judgement delivered. So, he didn’t win the election. There’s no election in Anambra State that Ngige can say he has won.”





Umeh also took a swipe at the PDP in the state.

Contrasting the maturity of APGA with the destructive tendencies of the PDP in the state, Senator Umeh observed, “APGA has brought an atmosphere of peace in Anambra State. We may disagree; being human, but we don’t disagree to the point of bringing the system down. But there are parties I know that if you allow them, they will burn down the state again. They have that culture of destruction and no matter how people may have meandered around into that platform, the culture of destruction is still there.

”In APGA, you may be denied something and you will be patient over it in the interest of common good. But in that platform, if you are denied anything, you pick up a gun. You must get it or you shoot down the person who is at the helm of affairs. We don’t have that culture in APGA. Just the other day, I saw one PDP aspirant setting up canopy to do a ‘walk for health’ programme. They came out and asked him, where are you coming from? And they destroyed everything. I was reading the outcry from the aspirant. That’s just a sign of what to expect from that party. They don’t tolerate differences even among themselves.”

Warning opposition parties in the state to watch their utterances and actions in order not to destroy the peaceful atmosphere APGA has entrenched in the state, Senator Umeh said “I have not seen any symptoms of failed government in the administration APGA has run in Anambra State. Everything has gone up. So, what will be the campaign point of somebody who wishes to defeat APGA in the forthcoming election?”