Anambra election: Protests in Nnewi over ‘unavailability’ of result sheet

44 seconds ago
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
18. Some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (machines) deployed for the Anambra State election have been declared faulty in spite of its edge over other technological innovations used in electoral processes.

Voters are protesting the alleged unavailability of original result sheets in Polling Unit 002, Enem Hall, Otolo Ward 2 in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

According to them, the original result sheets were not brought by electoral officials.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Chima Christian, told newsmen: “We have refused the commencement of accreditation/voting because the INEC officials did not come with original result sheet.

“Until we sight the election result sheet, voting will not commence.

“Those preparing to write election results in their hotel rooms will meet their waterloo today,” he said.

