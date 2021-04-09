



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has commenced its new membership drive across the 326 wards in the state with the target of registering 163,000 new members before the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, disclosed this yesterday during the distribution of the party’s membership cards to the local government chairmen of the party at its secretariat in Awka, the state capital.

He said that the exercise was targeted at generating at least 500 new members from each of the 326 electoral wards of the state.

Nwobu said: “We target at least 500 members from each of the 326 wards in the state. We are looking at a total of 163,000 new members in the party after the one week exercise.





“That is apart from the urban centres where we are hoping to get more members. We are sensitizing the state for those who are eager and prepared to become members of the party. We are not giving money to anyone to be a member. We want the people to choose us on their own volition.

“We are hopeful that a lot of people will come out and register with us, because we believe that Nigerians know better about the change the APC promised, now. The change APC promised means greater insecurity, greater division and nepotism.

“Here in Anambra, APGA government has taken the state backwards and only a PDP government is guaranteed to have the capacity to move the state forward. So, we are hoping that a lot of people will seize the opportunity to register with us.”