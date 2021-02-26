



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday, frowned at the statements credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige and the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma concerning the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, telling them that their hope to deploy ‘seen and unseen forces’ to take over the state would never work.

The Minister and the governor had at separate occasions vowed that their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would win the election using such forces.

But the state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who spoke when a governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Winston Udeh, donated 21 Sienna cars to the party, said whatever undemocratic plot they had would never see the light of day as the people of the state would choose their next governor by themselves.





Nwobu said: “We are not under a military regime and so I don’t know what they mean by deploying seen and unseen forces to take over our state. If the Imo State governor is expecting a replication of his Supreme Court judgment, he should be told point-blank that that is not possible in Anambra.”

Handing the vehicles to the leadership of the party, Udeh, said he decided to donate them to reduce the mobility challenges the party officials were encountering in the course of performing their duties, especially at this period of mobilizing people for the forthcoming governorship poll.

He added: “Wherever you go, they will ask you for transport fare. And I kept wondering if PDP did not have vehicles for its daily operations, especially in the local government areas.

“I, therefore, decided that it will be good to provide cars for all the 21 LGAs in the state to make sure that PDP accomplishes its goals.”

He expressed confidence that he would secure the party’s ticket and eventually win the election and added that he would continue to support the party even if he eventually didn’t get the ticket.