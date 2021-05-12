The Peoples Democratic Party has approved the nomination of its members to serve on the screening appeal panel for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial primaries.

The National Working Party of the party made this approval in a Wednesday statement titled, ‘2021 Anambra State gubernatorial primary’.

According to the statement signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, the panel will be in charge of appeals that will arise from the screening exercise of the Anambra governorship primary election.





Achike Udenwa will serve as the Chairman while Uzo Azubuike will serve as the secretary/member of the panel.

Other members of the screening panel include Taofik Arapaja, Dan Orbih, Theophilus Shan, Emmanuel Bovoa, Ali Odefa, Aminu Abdullahi, Ime Ekpoatai, Zakari Ningi, Danjuma Laah, Omolola Ajueyisi, and Johnbull Shekau.

The appeal panel seating is scheduled for 9:00am on Wednesday, May 19 2021, at the NWC Hall, Abuja.