Anambra election: PDP candidate urges electorate to arm themselves with voter’s card

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer for the Anambra 2021 election, has urged eligible voters in Anambra State to take advantage of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the November 6 polls.

The election regulatory body over the weekend announced that the registration and data update of eligible voters would commence on Monday, June 28. 2021.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from his campaign office in Udoka Estate, Awka, Ozigbo stressed the importance of getting a voter’s card and how exercising their fundamental right to vote in the November election would impact the standard of living Ndi Anambra.

Ozigbo, a globally respected business mogul, discouraged voter apathy in several parts of the country, stating that citizens who refuse to express the right to vote are doing a disservice to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Registering with INEC, obtaining a voter’s card, and voting is a critical civic responsibility that ought to be treated with the urgency it deserves,” Ozigbo said.

“I urge everyone in positions of leadership to make it a point of duty to ensure that eligible voters who don’t have voter’s cards within our circle of influence take advantage of the on-going continuous voter registration exercise.

“I want us to appreciate that having a voter’s card is the beginning of the realisation of our collective quest for good governance.

“The voter’s card is the greatest tool which the electorates can use to unseat bad governments and translate their dreams for a better society into a reality,” Ozigbo maintained.

Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, further said that his campaign team would be rolling out initiatives to sensitise and mobilise eligible voters to get their voter’s card.

“The VCO Campaign Organisation will roll out billboards across Anambra State to spread the message and encourage our people to participate in the continuous voter registration exercise,” Ozigbo added.

Valentine Ozigbo won the Anambra PDP governorship primary election held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, after polling the majority of the votes. Earlier on Wednesday, he was issued with his party’s certificate of return by its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in Abuja.

Ozigbo, a philanthropist and international sports developer, is the Chairman of Feet’ N’ Tricks International, Africa’s largest promoter of freestyle football. The company organises the annual Nigeria Freestyle Football Championship and the Africa Freestyle Football Championship.