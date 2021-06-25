A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has stated that the November 6 election would be another opportunity for the state to dump the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ozigbo, however, said that a lot would depend on the choice of candidate of the delegates of the party, as choosing a credible candidate would help the PDP win the main election.

Ozigbo stated this yesterday when he met Adhoc delegates in Awka on the forthcoming primary election of the party.

He said: “This coming election is our best shot at kicking out APGA from Agu Awka (Anambra government house). All we have to do is to ensure we do the right things at the primaries. The people of Anambra are waiting for us to show a willingness to depart from the old way of doing things.





“As we approach the primary election, let us energise our base to ensure that we take over Agu Awka.

“I called this meeting to remind us that we are not members of different political camps, but we are members of a united PDP with a common goal of victory at the November 6 polls.

“If you are here and I am not your number one choice, I am not here to poison your mind against your preferred aspirant; I am only here to present myself and my credentials.”

The former Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation PLC (Transcorp) said: “My manifesto is designed to cater to the needs of every citizen of Anambra, irrespective of their social status. We will give every sector the necessary attention they need to meet global standards.”

Ozigbo is expected to participate in the PDP governorship primary election with 15 other aspirants of the party on Saturday, June 26.