



The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement has raised the alarm over what it called a campaign of calumny being adopted by some aspirants ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The group, led by Mazi Uche Nnadi, in a statement on Friday, expressed worry over the activities of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, and Obidigbo Chinedu, which if not checked, were capable of plunging the state into crisis.

The statement reads: “we are aware of a message currently in circulation to the effect that Chuma Umeoji’s ambition to become the next governor of the state is fuelled by the desire of Zenith Bank to take over Anambra State Government’s banking business from Fidelity Bank.





“We make bold to say that Soludo and Chinedu are the brains behind the smear campaign against Umeoji.

“It is a clear sign of fear of defeat for aspirants to jettison campaign of issues and begin to attack any other aspirant they perceive as being a threat to their aspiration.”

Rather than dissipating energy and resources in spreading falsehood to whip up sentiments against a co-contestant, Nnadi advised Soludo to concentrate on selling his candidature and his programmes to delegates and leave Umeoji and the Zenith Bank alone.

“We further urge Soludo to eschew the politics of bitterness and embrace progressives politics and decent campaign strategy,” he added.