Anambra election: Massive deployment not designed to intimidate voters – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has explained that the massive deployment of police and other vital national intelligence and security assets in Anambra State was not designed to intimidate voters but instead geared “to proactively frustrate any threat to the elections”.

Addressing Election Stakeholders’ Meeting on Wednesday, in Awka, the police boss said the police and other security agencies are not unaware of the threat by subversive elements to disrupt the process and that adequate security measures are put in place to protect the electorates, INEC staff and facilities and all ndi Anambra.

In all he said a total of 34,587 police personnel has been deployed aside full complement of military and other security agencies.

According to him, the election action plan is designed to ensure full security coverage in all three Senatorial districts, 21 LGAs, 326 wards and 5,720 polling units across the state.

“This massive deployment is not designed to intimidate the law-abiding as being insinuated in some quarters. In the contrary, it is to re-assure them of adequate protection by deterring misguided political elements as well as non-state actors that might be bent on threatening the elections through acts of armed violence or other conducts that violate the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“It is to also serve as a strong warning that the government is determined to bring such subversive characters to justice should they advance their ignoble, undemocratic and unpatriotic intents. The overriding objective of our operational action plan is to ensure an environment that is peaceful enough to encourage the law-abiding people of Anambra State to exercise their electoral franchise.

The police chief maintained that “the message here is clear. For the political actors and electorates that are law-abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security.

”However, for the destabilising elements and other deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests or constitute a clog in the wheel of peaceful atmosphere for the election, they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be identified, isolated and decisively dealt with irrespective of their status, ideological inclinations or political affiliation”.

While assuring of the impartial disposition of the police in the Conduct of the election process he also warned his men to be guided by the code of conduct and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel on Electoral Duty as developed jointly by INEC and security agencies.

“The document clearly highlights the roles, ethics and standard of operations of all security agents to be deployed on election security duties. Accordingly, all security agents are fully conscious of the fact that they are under an obligation to perform their functions within rule of law and civil dictates and that they could be held accountable for any professional conduct that negates the dictates of the Code of Conduct.

Earlier in his address, INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu said the Anambra Governorship Election is the first major poll the Commission is deploying the Biometric Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) which he said would also be used to upload polling units Results to the INEC viewing portal.

He emphasized that all campaigns will end at 12 midnight on Thursday while vote-buying, use of cellphone in polling booth areas is against the law.

The INEC boss stressed that the commission has put in place measures that will ensure that only Anambra State electorates will choose who governs them and.urged the voters to come and exercise their franchise.