Anambra election: INEC official stranded over technical glitches

Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducting the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State are stranded as a result of faulty devices.

At some polling units, neither the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) nor the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) are functioning.

At a polling unit in Aguata LGA, when the BVA worked, it took over 15 minutes to recognise a face.

A policeman confided in newsmen that the process was very slow.

He said only one person’s face out of ten people showed.

The presiding officer said she had contacted the LGA but they were not picking her calls.

At Polling Unit 021, Obu Agunwaja II, Ufuma Ward, Orumba South LGA, not a single ballot had been cast as at 11:30 am due to the malfunction Bimodal BVAS.

The Polling Officer said he has called the Technical Officer (RACTECH) who said he was on his way.

The technician did not arrive 30 minutes later. Many voters said they had spent hours waiting to vote.

An observer at the unit asked the official to adopt the manual accreditation process but he refused.