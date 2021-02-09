



The All Progressives Congress, APC, an aspirant for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba has said that he would guarantee the party’s victory if he was given the APC ticket.

Uba said once he got the ticket, his 2007 campaign, which led to a landslide victory, would be a child’s play, as he would mobilize forces to put APC in Anambra government house.

He recalled that his amazing campaign for the 2007 governorship election in all the 326 wards and 21 local government areas of the state gave him overwhelming victory during the election

According to him, the record he created during that campaign, had not been equalled by any governorship candidate in the state till date, adding that APC campaign for the November 6 election in Anambra State would be taking to another level





Uba, who represented Anambra South Senatorial zone, said he had also made the same promise during APC South-East stakeholders meeting in Awka a fortnight ago.

” I will never engage in name-calling and will not spend time sulking, but I will be busy discussing issues with voters in Anambra’s 326 wards, Communities and local government areas that I will personally visit,” Uba said.

He promised to use his experience in politics to work together with his party members and the people of the state to enable him to execute God’s master plan for Anambra State,

“APC is ready and willing to end the sufferings of the people in 2021 and the battle has just begun,” he said.