Anambra election: Group hails APC panel for confirming Senator Andy Uba as party’s guber candidate

A group, under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress (APC), Concerned House of Assembly 2019 Candidates, has hailed Governor Inuwa Yahaya, of Gombe State, led Anambra APC Primary Election Committee, for confirming Senator Andy Uba, as the standard-bearer of the party, for the November 6th, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Tribune Online gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, shortly after the June 26, 2021, APC Primary election, held across the 21 local governments of Anambra State, set up a reconciliatory committee, headed by Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, to address other 11 aspirants that called for the cancellation of the process, including the Minister for Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige.

The group, in a statement, signed and made available to Newsmen in Awka, on Wednesday, by Honourable Eyisi Ikechukwu, on behalf of others, pledged to work with Senator Uba.

According to the statement that read in part: “We, the Concerned House of Assembly Candidates of the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra State, who contested the 2019 General elections in the State humbly wish to declare our stand with the decision of our party hierarchy regarding the emergence of Sen. Dr Andy Uba as the standing flag bearer of our great party.

“It is on record that in any election, a winner must emerge and it is not in contention that all our Aspirants are all qualified to fly the party flag but not at a time. With all sense of humility, we appeal to any aggrieved Aspirant to please sheath sword, accept the result of the primary election as declared by the Ogun State Governor, H.E Dapo Abiodun led Primary Election Committee and support the candidature of Sen. Andy Uba that we will collectively match into the Anambra State Government House come 17th March 2022.

“As core party grassroot Stakeholders and law-abiding citizens who believe in the supremacy of the party, we hereby stand with our State Working Committee (SWC) and say congratulations to the winner of the 26th June APC Anambra State primary election in the personality of the Distinguished Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba and pledged to work with him to achieve winning at the main election come November 6th, 2021

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, we’re pleading to our aggrieved Aspirants, other APC faithful who might not be happy with the outcome of the primary election to please join hands together to ensure that our candidate, Senator (Dr) Andy Emmanuel Uba is victorious in the forthcoming November 6th 2021 Guber election knowing fully well that Anambra State Government House is our destination.

“As a group and loyal party people, we are obligated to always abide by the party decisions in good faith for the betterment of the party, in view of that, we have already started the real mobilization and setting machinery in motion to reconciling some aggrieved aspirants, other stakeholders and party members to be united in achieving victory in the main election come November 6th 2021.

It would be recalled that 11 aspirants and Dr Ngige rejected the outcome of the APC primary in the state as conducted by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, alleging that no election took place throughout the state.