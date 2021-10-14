Anambra election: Five Governor Obiano’s aides, others dump APGA for PDP

Following the defection of Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to All Progressive Congress (APC), five aides of Governor Willie Obiano have also decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The decampees led by the Anambra state youth leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus vowed to support the PDP governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, for victory in the November 6, gubernatorial election.

Speaking on why they defected, the aides said they left the party because of injustice and poor performance of the present administration.

Names of the APGA decampees are Hon Abuchi Egboo, former senior special assistant to the governor on Environment, Barr Eziafa Charisma, former special assistant on Legal Matters, Emeka Nwabunwane, deputy chairman of Dunukofia and ex-SSA on community liaison, Engr Ibik Kelvin, ex-SSA to the governor on works and Uzuegbunnam Chike, ex-APGA zonal youth leader in Anambra Central.

Daily Independent also gathered that several special assistants, councillors and local government youth leaders also left APGA for the PDP which is coming less than 24 hours after the deputy governor dump the party for APC.

The Anambra PDP governorship candidate, Ozigbo commended their courage. According to him, “rejecting a failed government” and a party in time like this was outstanding and courageous.

Ozigbo said their actions further explained the prevalent sentiments of the majority of Anambra people to the present leadership in the state.