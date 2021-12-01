Anambra election: Court dismisses suit seeking Charles Soludo’s disqualification

The suit seeking the disqualification of Anambra State Governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been dismissed by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

A judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Oladipupo on Wednesday, December 1, described the suit as frivolous, irritating, and lacking in merit.

The judge awarded a punitive cost of N2 million against the two plaintiffs to be paid to Soludo and his deputy, Ibezim.

It could be recalled that following the November 6, Anambra governorship election that produced Soludo as the winner of the poll, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, had filed a suit seeking the disqualification of Soludo as the governor-elect of the state.