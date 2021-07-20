Anambra election: CLO begins enlightenment, sensitisation, mobilization of voters

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has commenced the enlightenment, sensitisation and mobilization of residents to take active part in forthcoming Anambra governorship election slated for November 6th 2021.

The group during the exercise tagged “Operation Obtain Your Voters Card” urged politicians to start in earnest to build trust and confidence in the electorate through showing love, empathy, compassion, kindness, care and concern to their plights, predicaments, sufferings and pains of citizens.

The Anambra State Branch Chairman of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekweme in statement after the event called on politicians, political parties and stakeholders to come out of their comfort zones, discomfort themselves and convene urgent and inevitable town hall meetings with their various constituencies and senatorial zones and update them on their stewardship.

He also urged the politicians to showcase their numerous democratic dividends they have provided for the people and would continues to provides for them as long as they gives them the mandate to serve and represents them.

He said: “Unfortunately and most despicable in course of our sensitisation, we observed with great dismayed outrageous nonchalant, apathy and indifferent attitude of the citizens to participate in the election that hold their future and that of their children.

“We recalled one pathetic question they asked us and is begging for an answer from the political class was, what have we benefited from previous elections we participated, our leaders abandoned us after elections and remembers us only during elections.

“It is of prime importance for concerted efforts to be made by stakeholders to rekindled peoples faith, hope and trust for the sanctity and sacredness of ballot box as only legitimate weapon to elects credible leaders as well as vote out inept, corrupt and leaders bereft of ideals.

“Worthy of note is that voters registration is foundation of democracy, it is only those who registered dictates and determine who rules, hence it is not only necessary but also inevitable.

“When you think about commerce, you think about profit. When you think about politics, you think about people, because in democracy, the majority will always have their way, whereas the minority will always have their say.

“It is existential reality and irrefutable truth that for us to change the despicable situation for better and convinced majority of citizenry to be part and parcel of the electoral process, we must change politics from transactional to transformational and empathy” Ezekweme stated.