Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has explained why he is eyeing the governorship seat of Anambra state come 2021.

Moghalu, who is contesting the exalted seat under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said he had already been blessed by God to correct certain anomalies in governance.

Speaking during a visit of executives of one of his support group, Georgy Like Minds at his country home in Nnewi, Anambra, Moghalu assured God had cleared his road to Government House which he said could not be punctuated by any man.

He promised the group his support, saying for them to have pronounced their readiness to work with him made them stakeholders in the project.

Moghalu, who was a candidate at the last governorship election in the state, said he is convinced of victory this time.

He said: “I will win the primary and the election proper without qualms. You are here because you believe in me. I assure you that I will never disappoint you.





“The work is about to start. We even have support outside the party. All my support groups are working towards one goal. You have great work to do, including preaching to people who are not yet converted.

“I don’t believe in the mere word of mouth. It has to be backed up with concerted, genuine efforts, we want quality supporters. Power is not given, but struggled for.”

The state coordinator of the group, Ven. Chris Orajekwe said every arrangement had been put in place to begin house-to-house sensitisation in all the 21 local government areas to ensure nothing was left to a chance toward the smooth sailing of Moghalu to Government House.

Orajekwe, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state, said the group had resolved to ensure Moghalu became Anambra State Governor by every legitimate means possible no matter the odds.