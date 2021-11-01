Anambra election: APGA has failed – Group

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021, a political pressure group, Coalition for True Democracy (CTD), has described the government of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State as a colossal failure, which doesn’t deserve reelection.

In a statement on Monday in Awka, Anambra State, the coordinator of the group, Mr Samuel Okolo, said APGA has succeeded in taking the state 20 years backwards 30 years after its creation.

Okolo queried the APGA’s level of credibility, fairness and performance in the management of the resources of the state, saying that from the inception of the government till date, Anambra was being characterised by alleged mindless looting and diversion of public funds under the watch of Governor Willie Obiano.

He regrets that the funds should have been channelled to developing the education sector, healthcare facilities, road projects and agricultural grants to farmers in the state to attract monumental and overall infrastructural development in the state.

“Obiano’s government has exhibited a high-level lack of accountability, which has subjected the state to developmental backwardness.

“We as a political pressure group have done a critical evaluation of this administration and seen the high level of man inhumanity to man. Our students every day suffer transportation to and fro from school but we observed that over one thousand busses that were bought for Soludo’s campaign are rotting away. This is allowed because it is looted funds from the airport and other projects of the state so it doesn’t matter.”

Okolo said the level of decay, especially in the state capital, Awka, leaves one wondering what the state government does with the huge resources of the state.

According to him, the Obiano administration inherited N75 billion from the Peter Obi administration, but the APGA government has allegedly “squandered” it.

“Wastage of Anambra tax payer’s money will not return APGA and its candidate, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to power as the Anambra electorate are wiser and better informed now more than ever before. Every reasonable person knows that APGA has lost steam under the current leadership. The party has failed woefully over time. The party hasn’t been able to meet the wishes and aspirations of the people who gave them the mandate to lead.

“Anambra have to be part of the centre. Let us be wise, we should have a good leader; Sen. Andy Uba is a leader who has what it takes to lead Anambra to prosperity. He will give us the right access to power and resources,” he stated.