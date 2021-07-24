Anambra election: APGA candidate set for campaign flag-off

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, has concluded plans to flag-off his campaign.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, among those expected to grace the occasion is the former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Sam Sumana.

He said mobilization was on to make declaration a truly international event in conformity, according to him, with the international status of the candidate.

The party spokesman said the event slated for Awka, the state capital would attract high profile dignitaries from within and outside Anambra state, saying that it was Umeoji’s intention to close down the state during the flag-off exercise.

He said the plan was to showcase the popularity of the candidate and his running mate, Prof. Lilian Orogbu and assured of his capacity to emerge victorious at the poll.

“The campaign flag which will have strong representation and mobilisation from every kindred ,village,ward town and lga in Anambra will have in attendance the immediate past Vice President of Sierra and a leading Presidential candidate that is projected to win Sierra Leone next election in attendance in solidarity with Umeoji alongside some high level lawmakers from three African Countries joining their counterparts from Nigeria who have all comfirmed their participation.

“The former Vice President Alhaji Sam Sumana will be leading Chieftains of Sierra Leone Parliament, Top Members of his parties to grace the occasion in solidarity with a man he knows have the international and national capacity to connect Anambra to the world if elected, Chukwunyere told journalists in Abuja.