Anambra election: APC challenges security agencies expose ‘$4 million bribe’ giver

The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) has asked security agencies to expose the alleged giver of a $4 million bribe to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as contained in a newspaper report last Saturday.

The director of media and publicity of SAUGCO, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene in a statement wondered how “forty-eight hours after a programmed bid to compromise the outcome of the November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra state was blown open, those fingered in the deal are, sadly, still walking the streets, free”.

While expressing disappointment at the development, the campaign organization called on the nation’s security agencies to swiftly unravel those behind the sordid attempt to subvert the will of the Anambra people.

Quoting the national newspaper that exposed the bribery attempt, the campaign organization accused Governor Willie Obiano of being at the centre of the bribery scandal saying that was why the government was unduly quiet about the allegation.

Part of the statement read: “Since the scandal blew open, neither Governor Willy Obiano nor his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, have mustered the nerves to utter a single word in response, despite clear and unassailable indications that, indeed, the governor at the centre of the bribery saga is the Anambra State helmsman.

“Instead of coming clean on the allegations, as it affects it, the Obiano administration has rather chosen to divert attention, by engaging third parties and social media miscreants under its payroll to engage in a wild goose chase over who the alleged governor and his spouse are.

“Besides the $4 million bribe money, the newspaper report also made mention of ‘the wife of the politician, who is described as an influential and powerful first lady in the Southeast(who) is reported to have been meeting secretly with many electoral officers, EOs, who are key to the forthcoming election.

“In the face of the puerile attempts to divert attention from Mrs Ebele Obiano as the First Lady in issue, we hasten to raise the following posers:

“•Which First Lady in the Southeast is reputed to freely dish out slaps to aides and government functionaries?

“•Which First Lady did her husband openly address as ‘Her Excellency, the Governor’ in a viral video?

“•Which First Lady is known to vet government appointments before release?

“•Which First Lady chastised her husband’s deputy, to the point of compelling him to defect to another political party, simply because she took umbrage at him paying a private visit to a prominent son of the state?”

The statement also noted that part of the newspaper report read: “The evidence against the governor’s breach of his oath of office and public trust is strong but he is still protected under the immunity clause, but we will see what happens once his immunity elapses.”

The SAUGCO said no other governor in South East whose immunity is due to expire soon in the South-East than Willy Obiano of Anambra state, of course.

It called on the media, civil society organisations and anti-graft agencies to beam their searchlights on the Alleged bribery story so that it is not swept under the carpet as some people have boasted in some quarters and so that it does not taint the outcome of the Anambra governorship election.