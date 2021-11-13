Anambra election: Andy Uba questions credibility of poll

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Anambra State Governorship election, Andy Uba, has questioned the credibility of the exercise saying it was impossible for him to have lost at where APGA Ward Chairmen defected to the APC.

Uba, while addressing party members on Saturday insisted that the election was fraught with a lot of irregularities and he would challenge its outcome in court.

According to Uba, there is no how , he could lost inwards, where the ward chairman of Soludo defected to APC a week to the election.

“I am confident that APC will reclaim the mandate at the court,” he said

He urged party members not be discouraged by what happened , noting that the party will win in court.

According to him, once he is fighting , he does not look back, noting that the party will reclaim its ‘mandate’.

He thanked God for keeping every member alive throughout the campaign and election.

According to him, what happened in the election was a temporary setback, stressing that the party would retrieve its mandate.

He also decried those party chieftains who he alleged worked against the APC on election day.

“I am not hungry, and nobody here on the high table is hungry and by the grace of God we will recover this mandate,” he said.

Speaking during the parley, his running mate, Barr. Emeka Okafor said he will not accept the outcome of the election.

According to him, there were a lot of odds against the party during the election.

He said that INEC did not come to his polling unit until 3 pm and by 4 pm election ended.

“I am confident that we will retrieve the mandate in the court. It is not you all over yet” he said.