Anambra deputy governor receives APC assembly caucus, assures of Senator Uba’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday visited the Deputy Governor, Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, who recently defected to the party.

The eight-member caucus, led by Timothy Ifediora, a member representing Njikoka 1 state constituency, said they came to pay a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor and to assure him that his choice of the party was right.

Okeke while receiving the caucus members, assured that APC was better positioned to take power in the state. He thanked the members for coming to pay him a visit, saying the days when APC was regarded as a party for northerners have gone.

“APC will win the Anambra election because it is not the usual APC that they knew. A party that has eight House of Assembly members, six House of Representatives members, one senator and a Deputy Governor can not be said to be a child’s play. We also have a candidate like Andy Uba who is overwhelmingly loved. We are sure of victory, he assured.”