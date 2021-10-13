Anambra deputy governor dumps APGA for APC

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to a report by Channels Television, Wednesday.

The deputy governor’s defection may be seen as a huge political blow against APGA which is the ruling party in Anambra State, considering the fact that the governorship election in the state is scheduled to take place on November 6.

Mr Okeke was received on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by President Muhammadu Buhari, the outlet reported.

He was led to the Presidential Villa by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni, and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, according to the Channels Television’s report.

Mr Uzodinma is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Anambra election.

A photo of the meeting at the villa showed Mr Buhari, Governor Uzodinma, and Mr Okeke jointly holding a large-size flag of the APC.

Before now, there was a rumour about Mr Okeke’s defection to the APC, but the deputy governor did not publicly react to the rumour then.

The APC in Anambra seems to be doing pretty well since Andy Uba, a former senator, became its governorship candidate, although under controversial circumstances. Six state lawmakers defected from APGA to the APC.

A senator from the state, Stella Oduah, also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

Mr Uba recently said ”President Buhari’s achievements in the South-east would inspire victory for APC in the Anambra election”.